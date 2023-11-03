Neville Lawrence leads Weekly Gleaner Honours award winners

An advocate for improved race relations in the United Kingdom received a coveted platinum honour at the second Weekly Gleaner Honours Awards in London.

Dr Neville Lawrence, the father of Stephen Lawrence who was murdered by racists in 1993, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Members of the Jamaican diaspora burst in applause when the announcement was made, at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London.

Speaking to the audience from his home in Jamaica via a broadcast Lawrence related his experience of living in London. He said: “It was an eye-opener when I began living in the UK, especially as I experienced racism.

“When my son was murdered I decided to forgive the offenders. I have also spoken to some three hundred young people and related to them the pain my family went through.”

He added: “I thank the Weekly Gleaner for the award. I am humbled and grateful.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the awards presentation it was said that Neville Lawrence’s willingness to forgive his son’s murderers was a “beacon of hope and resilience for black fathers and communities who have to endure the heartbreak of losing a child.”

Lawrence’s tireless campaign for his son’s killers to be brought to justice eventually resulted in two convictions, 18 years after the crime.

In recent months the advocate for marginalised communities has demanded the police in the UK re-open the case, to hunt down others responsible for his son’s murderer.

Office of the Order

Dr Lawrence has been awarded the Office of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), for his efforts to combat hate crime and support young people. He has given hundreds of talks at schools, universities, and prisons.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Barlett, also provided an address, via video during the Awards ceremony. The minister spoke of The Gleaner’s importance of giving a voice to the people.

He said: “The birth of The Gleaner some 189 years ago might have signalled Jamaica’s initial steps in its long march on the road to political independence in 1962. Its pages recognised Jamaicans and gave them an unbridled voice for the voiceless, a voice that reach far and wide to educate, inform and entertain and also motivate them.

“It has earned the reputation of being the newspaper of record for Jamaica, while holding firmly its position as being the oldest continuously published newspaper in the western hemisphere.”

He further went on to the described the awards event as “extolling excellence.”

CEO of GraceKennedy, Don Wehby, also extolled the Achievement Awards, currently in its second year. He said: “We (Grace Kennedy) are proud sponsors because we want to celebrate the excellence within the UK’s diaspora and their dedication to Jamaica.

“This excellence is especially relevant given the fact we are celebrating 75 years since the arrival of the Windrush generation in the UK and their contribution to this country (the UK).”

Gary Allen, the Chief Executive Officer of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, the parent company for The Weekly Gleaner, gave the welcome address and spoke of the newspaper’s journey for over seven decades with the Windrush generation in Britain.

He said: “Since 1948 many Jamaicans and other Caribbean people made Britain their home and they have used their skills and culture to further enrich their lives on these shores. It is why the RJR Gleaner Communications Group decided to recognise that journey by honouring outstanding individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the betterment of others.”

The award categories were many and varied and were given to individuals and organisations in the fields of sports, arts, entertainment, business, health and wellbeing, voluntary, and public service. A total of 16 Jamaicans were presented with awards.

Some winners received special recognition awards, such as Neil Kenlock, an intrepid photographer and entrepreneur.

Kenlock developed numerous media outlets during a time when African Caribbean issues were marginalised in the UK. The entrepreneur was involved in numerous newspapers and magazines such as including the West Indian World, Root magazine and Choice FM, the first radio station legally broadcasting music for London’s black population.

Within the sphere of business and commerce two prizes were scooped by members of the diaspora. The Original Tasty Jerk (OTJ) limited, located in London, has become more than a catering establishment, employing 20 young black staff.

OTJ embodies community empowerment, engaging in philanthropic initiatives, which support local black charities and events.

Dionne Nain, manager of OTJ was surprised the company received the award. She said: “It was so refreshing to be chosen for the award and if my husband and father who started the business were alive they would have been very proud.”

Tessa Sanderson, the first black woman living in the UK to win a gold medal during an Olympic throwing event, was present at the event, to collect her 2022 award.

The six-time Olympian said to the audience: “I’m delighted for the community, The Gleaner and those who have excelled in the community.

“I’m proud and this (the award) will take priority on my mantlepiece.”

Recognition award

Janice Irwin was the winner for the sports award. The former European and World karate champion described the positive results she continues to accomplish in her youth work.

Within the field of music Johnny Orlando received a special recognition award. The international recording artist has enjoyed a career spanning over 50 years. He has produced 10 albums, including Let’s Give Love a Try and countless singles.

At the ceremony the artist reminisced. He said: “I used to cut songs for The Gleaner, which was shared with school children and so it’s ironic I have now received an award from the same company.”

Norman Washington “Junior” Giscombe is another musician who received an award during the celebrations. In 1982, the singer of Jamaican parents, burst onto the UK and international charts with the hit single, Mama Used to Say. Giscombe’s catchy lyrics earned him a position in the top five R&B lists in the US. He has worked alongside musical greats including Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Maxie Priest.

Under the sector of organisations and social clubs, the Balham and Tooting Sports and Social Club received recognition for over 50 years of service to the community, in south London.

The Windrush Legacy Foundation and the National Windrush Organisation Compensation Partnership, both received a Special 75 Award.

Other winners were: Cultural advocate and author Tony Fairweather for Arts and Culture; Special Recognition for actor Marcos James in Arts and Culture; popular reggae radio presenter Daddy Ernie for entertainment; Special Recognition for business to JN Bank; visionary educator Loy Delapenha for Education; Special Recognition to Cynthia Graham for over 50 years in service to education; Diabetes UK Community Champion Tony Kelly for his work in Health and Wellbeing; Dr Pearl Jarrett for her work in Science and Technology; Community activist Akeim Mundell for his voluntary service in Manchester; Clinical Research Nursing specialist Egla Aitkens for her work in Public Health; Veronica Martin OBE, for her Public Service leadership roles in various organisations to promote youth empowerment.