Gov’t providing relief assistance

The Government is providing relief assistance, as assessments continue to determine the full impact of the severe weather system, which affected the island on November 16 and 17.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, who was speaking during a tour of communities in East Rural St Andrew on Saturday, said that supplies have been delivered and assessments are ongoing to help those in need.

He said that focus has been placed on the most vulnerable in St Thomas and Clarendon.

“We have been out since yesterday making assessments, receiving information, delivering packages, mattresses and other items that are required for persons who are in need,” he indicated.

“Now we are here in East Rural [St Andrew] where there is clearly extensive damage and anticipate extensive need for support. We expect that we will continue to receive information, make the assessments and do all that we can to give as swift as possible a response,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The weather system produced heavy rains and strong and gusty winds, especially over southern and eastern parishes.

Jamaica was placed under a Tropical Storm Watch, with a flash flood warning effected for low-lying and flood-prone areas.

There have been reports of landslides and flooding in several parishes.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, who was also on the tour, said East Rural St Andrew is one of the most affected areas in the Corporate Area and across the island.

“It is fair to say that East Rural St Andrew has sustained extensive damage in terms of land slippage. A house was lost and other dislocations (took) place across the constituency,” he noted.

Member of Parliament for the area, Juliet Holness, informed that more than 30 landslides were reported across the constituency, which have made some roads impassable.

She said the divisions of Mavis Bank and Gordon Town sustained landslides as well as road blockages.

“Having suffered from the onset of rainfall and then a subsequent earthquake and then this last two days of rain, we have seen the most damage our constituency has ever sustained,” she pointed out.

“We are very appreciative of the response from the Government…the people of East Rural St Andrew are looking forward to being possibly declared somewhat a disaster zone based on our situation, and for very quick response from all the agencies involved so that their lives can return to normalcy,” Holness said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.