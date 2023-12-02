St Catherine man held with copper wires gets $200,000 bail

A 20-year-old St Catherine man charged in connection with stolen copper wires was on Friday offered $200,000 bail in the parish court.

In granting bail, Senior Parish Court judge Desiree Alleyne ordered Kemar McLean, who is charged with receiving stolen property, to report to the Spanish Town police every Monday.

McLean is to return to court on January 8 next year.

In applying for bail, his attorney Denise Hinson told the court that her client was a victim of circumstances.

She also argued that he was a fit candidate for bail and that he would honour his obligations.

Allegations are that on Monday, November 27, a police team swooped down on a house along Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town and carried out a search.

The copper wires were discovered during the search.

He was subsequently arrested.

Following an investigation, he was charged with receiving stolen property.

The items were identified as belonging to telecommunication company FLOW Jamaica.

- Rasbert Turner

