CARICOM Secretariat website, online applications ‘breached’

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat said today that certain of its “online applications” have been breached.

In a brief statement, it said “in these circumstances, our website and other applications are offline until further notice” adding “we regret any inconvenience caused”.

CARICOM Secretariat sources would not confirm nor deny that the headquarters of the 15-member regional integration grouping had been hacked, referring instead to the brief statement announcing the situation.

The statement said that the telephone and email services “remain unaffected”.

But it gave no indication as to how soon the online applications and website services would resume.

