Thirty-three additional persons from 12 countries granted Jamaican citizenship

Thirty-three additional persons from 12 countries have been granted Jamaican citizenship by the Government.

They were presented with documents formalising their status by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) today during a citizenship ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The men, women and children hail from France, Colombia, the People's Republic of China, Haiti, India, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, St Vincent and the Grenadines, the United States of America, Barbados and South Africa.

PICA's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andrew Wynter, in welcoming the new Jamaicans, noted that while they are from a wide cross-section of nationalities, they now belong to a single heritage.

He said the ceremony is a testament to Jamaica's motto – 'Out of Many, One People'.

The CEO encouraged the new citizens to continue making their contributions to Jamaica's growth and development.

“Some of you are doctors, nurses and beauty practitioners. Whatever your profession is, whatever you do, it is contributing to this country's growth. We are happy that you have taken the decision to join us,” he said.

Nineteen persons obtained citizenship by marriage, nine by registration, two by naturalisation and three by descent.

Responding on behalf of the citizenship recipients, Dr Glendine Browne-Brown, who obtained citizenship via marriage, described it as an “indescribable privilege”.

She said Jamaica has not only been her home but also the soil on which her dreams have taken root and flourished.

Dr Browne-Brown recounted that she came to Jamaica in the early 2000s in pursuit of higher education at the University of the West Indies, Mona, and found far more than she could ever imagine.

Eager to explore Jamaica, she took every opportunity to visit renowned attractions across parishes and, in a short time, was telling Jamaicans about some of the places they have never been to.

Her earliest adventures included hiking to the Blue Mountains, jumping off the cliff at Rick's Café in Negril and exploring the beauty of Portland.

“Today, I remain in love with exploring this beautiful country, and often do so now with my own family – my husband, daughter and son – all Jamaicans. From the classroom where I gained knowledge, to the Kingston Public Hospital and to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in my professional capacity as an ENT surgeon, each step of this journey has been guided by values and the ethos of this remarkable nation,” Dr Browne-Brown shared.

As a citizen, Dr Browne-Brown said she is committed to giving back and playing an active part in Jamaica's development, and also desires to be an agent of healthcare change.

“We have been captivated by the vibrancy, the warmth, the spirit of excellence and dominance of the people. We have been allured by the beauty of the country and the dynamism of the culture. We have been challenged to excellence and to do more for ourselves, our family and our nation by the greatness of our National Heroes. Wi likkle but wi tallawah,” she remarked.

Jamaican citizenship is granted by virtue of marriage, registration (for Commonwealth citizens), naturalisation (for non-Commonwealth citizens), by descent, citizenship in cases of doubt (for persons whose birth was not registered), and restoration (for persons who had previously renounced their Jamaican citizenship).

