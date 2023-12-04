St Catherine Poor Relief honours students for scholastic success

The Poor Relief Department of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation on Saturday honoured a number of students who are beneficiaries of its educational programme.

During a ceremony held at Emancipation Square in Spanish Town, the recipients were given trophies and pins to reward them for doing well in school and to encourage them to continue on a positive path.

Alrick Reid, consultant in the Ministry of Justice, outlined the importance of conflict resolution to the attendees.

There were several testimonials by members who benefited from the care of the programme.

Nicholas Francis, a former beneficiary, told the students who were drawn from several primary, high and tertiary institutions that they need to be disciplined to succeed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I remember failing my GSAT (Grade Six Achievement Test), but I never gave up and eventually I went to Jamaica College, it was the generosity of the Poor Relief Department which allows me to complete my studies at The University of the West Indies,” Francis said. Constable Nigel Smith implored the recipients to work hard and remain steadfast to achieve their potential.

“I have benefited from the tertiary Grant while I attended Portmore Community College, I was like you and it is a good programme,” Smith said. “I have since obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work and have joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force.”

He said that his upbringing in the rural Brown’s Hall district had helped him to cope on the job, it all begins with the programme of which he is eternally grateful.

Encourage future leaders

Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott endorsed the programme,which has 115 beneficiaries as a very positive move, which must be supported.

“I respect this move, as it helps to encourage our future leaders, as a result I want to make it an annual event,” Scott said.

In his address, keynote speaker Councillor Rogae Kirlew implored the students to study diligently, while also securing a trade, as skill is power.

“We want to beg you to keep focused and doing the right thing, keep the right company and don’t be led by persons who are deemed of no meaningful value,” Kirlew said.

Compere for the function was Keisha Lewis, chairman of the Poor Relief Committee.

The function, which was part of Local Government Month 2023, was held under the theme, ‘Motivating and Empowering our Future Leaders’.

editorial@gleanerjm.com