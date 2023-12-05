Attorney Isat Buchanan suspended over offensive comments about the DPP

Attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan was on Tuesday handed a two-year suspension by a disciplinary panel of the General Legal Council (GLC) after he was found guilty of professional misconduct for offensive comments he directed at the country's chief prosecutor, Paula Llewellyn.

Buchanan pleaded guilty in early November to breaching ethics rules that guide the conduct of attorneys authorised to practise in Jamaica.

He pleaded guilty to breaching canons I(b) and VIII(b) of the Legal Profession (Canon of Professional Ethics) Rules.

King's Counsel Valeria Neita Robertson, who represented Buchanan, confirmed the ruling Tuesday afternoon.

“He did the right and honourable thing. He took responsibility for the comments that were made, remember he apologised before that and he apologised again. All that was left was for the panel to sentence him,” she said.

In August, while co-hosting a programme on YouTube, the attorney quoted from the lyrics of the song The Menace, by convicted killer and dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, in which he directed that Llewellyn perform a sexual act.

The comment set off a firestorm of criticism, triggering Buchanan's resignation from several positions he held at the time and a complaint to the disciplinary committee of the GLC by GLC Chairman Denise Kitson, KC.

In documents seen by The Gleaner, Kitson indicated that her complaint was based on the profane language used by Buchanan and that his conduct constituted a breach of canons I(b) and VIII(b) of the Legal Profession (Canon of Professional Ethics) Rules.

According to her complaint, it was conduct that failed to maintain the honour and dignity of the legal profession and which tends to "discredit the profession and is unbecoming of a lawyer”.

Neita-Robertson, when asked about Buchanan's reaction to the sentence, said he is sad but is young and has the ability to bounce back.

“He loves the law and to be absent for any time is not something he is happy with, but he will survive,” she added.

Buchanan, for his part, said “I am just worried about all my clients currently, so I will be taking steps to inform them. I am sad that I won't be able to represent my clients. God and time.”

Among Buchanan's clients is the incarcerated deejay, Adidja 'Vybz Kartel' Palmer, whose appeal is scheduled to be heard in the Privy Council in the United Kingdom on February 15, next year.

In 2014, Kartel was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his associate Clive 'Lizard' Williams. He will be eligible for parole once he has served a minimum of 35 years in prison.

Kartel's co-convicts Shawn 'Shawn Storm' Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John will also have their matters heard in the Privy Council.

However, Buchanan's suspension will not impact the appeal as there are a total of 16 lawyers appearing for the quartet.

- Tanesha Mundle

