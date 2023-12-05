Massive warehouse fire at FCJ along Marcus Garvey Drive

Firefighters are now tackling a large blaze that has engulfed a warehouse located on the compound of the Factories Corporation of Jamaica on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

Six fire units are responding to the blaze.

The fire reportedly started sometime before midday.

The large warehouse contains six units, three of which are on fire.

The blaze inside one of the units has been brought under control, while firefighters continue to battle the others.

During cooling down operations of the unit, debris of what appears to be cartons of cigarettes was found inside the building.

The police are also at the location.

More information to come.

- Andre Williams

