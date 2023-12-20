Quaker Oats recalls granola products over salmonella contamination concerns

The Quaker Oats Company has announced the market withdrawal of granola bars and granola cereals distributed in Jamaica because of potential salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause severe infections and, occasionally, fatal outcomes in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella typically experience fever, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, Salmonella infection can lead to the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more serious illnesses, such as infected arteries endocarditis and arthritis.

In a media release on Wednesday, Quaker said the products, listed on the website www.quakergranolarecall.com were produced in the United States and distributed to Jamaica.

Potential consumers are being urged to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.

Additionally, consumers with any of the mentioned products can return them to the original store where they were purchased, presenting their purchase receipt.

For additional information, consumers with any of the mentioned products can contact the customer service hotline: consumers.1800@pepsico.com

Quaker said, to date, it has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by this market withdrawal. Quaker said it has reported these actions to the relevant local authorities.

