Hopewell High bursar gunned down at school gate

The bursar at the Hopewell High School in Hanover was shot and killed outside the institution this afternoon.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Jermaine Roberts.

He was reportedly attacked by a lone gunman as he was leaving the school compound, approximately 4:00 p.m.

