'Ratman' charged with burglary

Several charges have been laid against a 20-year-old Clarendon resident after he allegedly broke into a home in Denbigh in the parish on October 7 and stole items.

Dwayne Richards, otherwise called 'Ratman', a labourer of Race Track in Clarendon, is charged with burglary, larceny and malicious destruction of property.

The May Pen police say about 11:30 p.m. on October 7, Richards entered the complainant's house and removed several items.

A grille and window blade were destroyed in the process.

A report was made to the police and Richards was arrested on December 12 during an operation.

He was charged on Wednesday after he was positively identified during an identification parade.

