‘A‑Start’ initiative offers livelihood boost to St Mary residents

Several farmers in the St Mary communities of Belfield, Cromwell and Enfield on Wednesday received farming tools and equipment aimed at strengthening their agricultural ventures and promoting more sustainable livelihoods.

The items were donated by the Member of Parliament for South East St Mary, Christopher Brown, in collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, under his A-Start Initiative. The programme is intended to support farmers, farm groups and small business operators, as well as students and others seeking to take the first, or next, step in building their livelihoods.

“Today, I officially kicked off the A-Start Initiative, because sometimes, all people need is a start,” Brown commented.

“From the campaign trail, I made a commitment to support young entrepreneurs, farmers, barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists, students, and anyone ready to take that first step, or take the next step in expanding what they’ve already started.”

He explained that the initiative is designed not only to help people start their businesses but also to assist them in growing.

EXPANDING BUSINESSES

“A-Start is not just about starting, it’s also about supporting and growing – helping persons expand their businesses, strengthen their livelihoods, and build sustainable futures. For some, that start means launching or expanding a small business – a shop, a cook shop, a farm, or a service,” he said.

According to Brown, for others the programme offers a second chance at education, whether through support to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate or the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Education examinations, or access training through HEART/NSTA Trust.

He added that the initiative may also provide assistance towards housing. “Additionally, for others, it’s about being able to provide them with the necessary assistance toward building a home. Today, I was proud to begin in Enfield, Cromwell and Belfield,” he said.

In Cromwell, support was provided to two young farmers, who received a weed whacker to improve productivity. In Belfield, a farmers’ group comprising young, middle-aged and senior farmers was presented with a shaft cutter to help prepare livestock feed for goats and cattle.

In Enfield, a 25-year-old female farmer received a cutter to support her agricultural venture by enabling more efficient pruning and vegetation management.

“This is just the beginning. We will be expanding A-Start across the constituency, and soon I’ll be sharing how you can apply and become part of it. Because this is not just about jobs – it’s about livelihoods, education, enterprise, and real economic opportunity,” Brown concluded.