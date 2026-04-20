Alleged robbers shot, one fatally, by policeman in Clarendon, INDECOM probing incident

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting of three alleged robbers, one fatally, by a policeman at his business establishment in the Coffee Shop community in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, on Monday.

Police report that sometime after 2 a.m., loud explosions were heard at a nearby community gaming shop, which is reportedly owned by the policeman.

It is alleged that the men used a crowbar to gain access to the facility before they were allegedly shot by the cop.

The crowbar was reportedly recovered at the scene.

Lawmen were summoned to the location, and a man was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The other two men reportedly escaped on foot.

Reports indicate that the establishment has been repeatedly plagued by thieves, with the most recent incident occurring last Saturday.

The Gleaner was informed that the owner had replaced stolen poker boxes at the establishment last Thursday.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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