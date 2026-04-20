MP deeply concerned following fatal police shooting in St Ann, calls for calm

Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern Dr Kenneth Russell has expressed “deep concerns” about the police fatal shooting of two men in the community of Steerfield, even as he urged angry residents to remain calm.

The police report that Ramone Henry and Davian Henry were killed inside a house early Monday during an operation conducted by the Area 5 Fugitive Apprehension Team.

It’s reported that the police had an arrest warrant for Ramone Henry.

The police report claims the two men, both armed with guns, were shot dead after they opened fire at cops.

But Russell noted, in a public statement on Monday, that residents have “strongly” disputed claims of a shoot-out and insisted that “there was no immediate threat posed to the police.”

He welcomed the probe being undertaken by the Independent Commission of Investigations, underscoring the importance of a “thorough and impartial process”.

Describing the incident as a difficult time for the community, the MP said the concerns of the residents deserve to be taken seriously.

“There must be a full and transparent accounting of what took place. The facts must be carefully established, and accountability must follow wherever the evidence leads. The public must have confidence that incidents such as these are handled with transparency and integrity,” he said.

Russell said how this matter is handled will be critical, noting that the country cannot afford any erosion of trust between citizens and those sworn to protect them.

While urging residents to remain calm, he reaffirmed his support for the community’s call for answers and justice.

“Any loss of life under these circumstances is tragic and the concerns being raised by residents make this situation even more troubling,” he added, while extending condolences to the families of the two men.

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