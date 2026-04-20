Churches in St Elizabeth receive hurricane grants

The first official disbursement of approximately $17 million in grants under the Government’s Community Church Clean-up and Restoration Initiative was made to 101 churches in St Elizabeth to repair damage caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The handover of the grants, forms part of a wider programme targeting more than 400 churches across five of the worst-affected parishes— St Elizabeth, Hanover, St James, Trelawny and Westmoreland.

The government allocated a total of $75million towards the initiative.

In his remarks at the presentation ceremony held at the Middle Quarters New Testament Church of God on Friday, April 17, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, said St Elizabeth accounted for the largest number of beneficiary churches under the initiative.

“The commitment of the Government is to serve all the people of Jamaica when the need arises and the church have found themselves in that position,” McKenzie stated.

The Minister said the grants are intended to cover debris removal, minor roof repairs, replacement of doors, windows and gutters, basic waterproofing and small-scale remedial work.

The churches were required to apply, submit invoices and undergo inspections carried out by the Social Development Commission (SDC), alongside representatives from the municipal corporations, before any determination was made on how much each church would receive.

“We make no apologies for what the Government has been doing in assisting our churches. Aside from some of these churches being damaged, you have churches that have been totally destroyed, that will have to be rebuild,” McKenize stated.

“What makes me proud as a Jamaican, that despite the challenges, the difficulties that the churches have experienced over the period, they have not closed their doors in saving souls,” he added.

McKenzie pointed out the critical role churches played during and after the hurricane, particularly in providing relief to affected residents.

He noted that many churches distributed food and water and opened their doors as shelters without hesitation, even as they faced their own challenges.

He added that one church in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, continues to house displaced individuals.

In the meantime, McKenzie indicated that the Government intends to strengthen collaboration with churches through engagement with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), before the start of the new hurricane season.

Among the matters to be discussed is how church facilities can be more formally integrated into the country’s shelter strategy.

“A church is not just a place of worship. A church caters to the needs of many Jamaicans. Now is the time for government in whatever way it can to reach out and to respond to the call of the churches,” McKenize underscored.

Executive Director of the SDC, Omar Frith, said the agency will maintain close oversight of the programme to ensure accountability and proper use of the funds.

He indicated that follow-up checks will be conducted to verify that the grant money is spent in accordance with its intended purpose, with reports submitted to the Ministry.

Reverend Othniel Watson of the Middle Quarters New Testament Church of God expressed gratitude for the support, noting the emotional toll of the hurricane’s destruction on congregations.

He encouraged fellow church leaders to use the funds responsibly and acknowledged the work of the SDC, as well as the Government’s role in making the initiative possible.

- JIS News

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