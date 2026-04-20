Jahvy Ambassador to go to court on Thursday, April 30, Jaii Frais to appear on Wednesday

Music producer Jahvel ‘Jahvy Ambassador’ Morrison, one of the accused in the shooting incident at Big Wall, is to go to court on Thursday, April 30.

Morrison, a licensed firearm holder, was on Friday charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

The other accused is YouTuber and content creator Jhaedee ‘Jaii Frais’ Richards, who was also charged on Friday with wounding with intent, shooting with intent, unauthorised possession of ammunition, using a

prohibited weapon to commit a felony,and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Checks made this morning with one of his attorneys revealed that he is to go to court on Wednesday.

The police report that both men were at the event when an altercation developed between them.

According to the police, during the incident, a firearm was reportedly brandished, and both men allegedly open gunfire resulting in Richards and another man being shot injured.

Both men were subsequently apprehended by police and two Glock 19 pistols were seized.

Both Richards and the other man were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharge.

A third man was also shot and was taken to hospital.

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