MOE team visits Jamaica College amid probe into attack on student

A team from the Ministry of Education is now at Jamaica College (JC) as part of an investigation into an incident captured on video in which a student was violently attacked by another student.

The team includes Senator Marlon Morgan, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, the national coordinator for school safety and security as well as guidance and other counsellors.

The ministry confirmed earlier on Monday that it was conducting its own investigation into the “disturbing” viral video showing “an incident of extreme violence meted out to a student”.

Morgan told The Gleaner that the ministry will update the public “after gathering pertinent information”.

Details about the incident, including when it occurred, are not immediately available.

The 56-second video recording emerged on social media over the weekend.

In the clip, several boys are seen surrounding a fellow student before one of them holds him by the collar with one of his hands.

He then used the other hand to slap the student in the face repeatedly.

Another boy could be seen striking him several times with what appears to be a belt.

The boy doing the slapping asked questions about money.

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