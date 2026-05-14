Diplomats, alumni in Jamaica mark 130 years of LSE

The Jamaica chapter of the London School of Economics (LSE) Alumni Association, in partnership with NCB Capital Markets Limited, hosted a high-level leadership conversation over the weekend to mark the school’s 130th anniversary.

British High Commissioner Alicia Herbert and Canadian High Commissioner Mark Berman reflected on how LSE shaped their global careers and engaged alumni on Jamaica’s enduring diplomatic ties and future prospects at Saturday’s event, held at Danya’s Coffee Barrel in downtown Kingston.

“Jamaica is already going in the right direction. I think the Government already has plans for a modernised and more technology-based agricultural sector. I think that post Melissa, with the development of NaRRA (National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority) and the investments, there really is an opportunity …. to build better and stronger. So, as we look at that, I think there’s an opportunity for Canada to play a role. It’s not just public money, it’s private (sector) money as well,” said Mark Berman, Canadian high commissioner.

Hurricane Melissa struck weeks after Herbert began her tour of duty as British high commissioner, bringing resilience and sustainability into sharper focus for development cooperation with Jamaica.

“Hurricane Melissa has accelerated a national conversation around resilience. What does resilient infrastructure look like? What does a resilient economy look like? What was a devastating hurricane is possibly an inflection point and will therefore set us on a different path in terms of sustainability,” Herbert said.

Dr Leo-Rey Gordon, head of economic and financial research and analysis at National Commercial Bank, congratulated the LSE on 130 years of global impact and its longstanding ties to the Caribbean.

“NCB Capital Markets Limited was pleased to partner with the Jamaica Alumni Chapter in commemorating the London School of Economics’ 130th anniversary. The LSE has a long-standing legacy of shaping global thinkers and leaders committed to building strong institutions that drive sustainable growth. Looking ahead, the leadership conversation underscored the importance of innovation, collaboration, and purposeful partnerships as critical enablers in advancing national development and building a better Jamaica, actions that align with our strategic focus,” he said.