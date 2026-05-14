Joan Duncan’s children to share family legacy at memorial lecture

For the first time, the children of the late Joan Duncan will serve as featured speakers at the Annual Joan Duncan Memorial Lecture on Sunday, May 17, offering first-hand reflections on how her values, leadership and example shaped their entrepreneThe discussion will examine how principles such as integrity, discipline, accountability, empathy and resilience — often learned within the family — influence sustainable business success and ethical leadeurial journeys and professional outlook.

Donna Duncan-Scott, Keith Duncan, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland and David Duncan will speak under the theme: ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It: How Family Values Drive Entrepreneurial Success’.

The lecture will air on Sunday, May 17, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Television Jamaica (TVJ). It is presented by the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Ja), through the Joan Duncan School of Entrepreneurship, Ethics and Leadership (JDSEEL), with sponsorship from the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, marking its 13th consecutive year of support.

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Speaking on the lecture’s significance, Dr Kevin Brown, president, University of Technology, Jamaica, said, "The University of Technology, Jamaica is honoured to once again partner with the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation in hosting this distinguished lecture, a relationship spanning more than two decades and rooted in a shared commitment to entrepreneurship, ethical leadership, and national development."

“Mrs Duncan’s impact goes far beyond her professional accomplishments. Her legacy lives on through the principles she instilled: resilience, discipline, innovation and integrity,” Brown stated.

“This year’s lecture offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from her children who knew her best and who were most profoundly shaped by her guidance, and to reflect on how strong values can influence leadership and entrepreneurial success.”

Commenting on the theme’s relevance, Kim Mair, CEO of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, said the lecture speaks directly to today’s entrepreneurial landscape.

“At a time when many entrepreneurs, professionals and students are navigating uncertainty, rapid change and increasing pressures, this lecture serves as an important reminder that values still matter,” Mair said. “Mrs Joan Duncan believed deeply in the power of strong family foundations, ethical leadership and people-centred decision making. These are lessons that remain just as relevant today.”

She added that the discussion is expected to resonate widely. “Whether you are an entrepreneur building a business, a professional leading a team, or a tertiary-level student preparing for the world of work, this lecture encourages reflection on the values that shape not only success, but the kind of impact we have on others and on our society.”

Through personal reflections and real-world experiences, the speakers are expected to provide practical insight into how values learned at home can translate into lasting success in business and beyond.