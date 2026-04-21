EdgeChem to support renovation works across UWI Mona

EdgeChem Jamaica Limited will contribute more than $18 million in financial support and in-kind resources to the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, in exchange for access to staff training, under a new three-year strategic partnership.

The arrangement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the paint manufacturer and the university, aimed at upgrading campus infrastructure while strengthening workforce development. The agreement is anchored in the Mona Infrastructure Restoration Fund (MIRF), an initiative designed to refurbish and modernise the campus’ ageing facilities.

Under the partnership, EdgeChem’s contribution will support building improvements and renovation works across the Mona campus. The company has also extended a credit facility to the university, giving UWI greater financial flexibility to plan and execute large-scale restoration projects.

A central pillar of the agreement is professional training. UWI will provide EdgeChem employees with access to scholarships under its UWISTAR programmes, which offer short courses focused on skills development, productivity and continuous professional growth.

“This partnership creates meaningful opportunities for deeper collaboration between academia and industry. It will facilitate internships, research collaborations, and mentorship programmes for our students and faculty alike,” said Professor Densil A. Williams, principal of UWI’s Mona Campus.

He urged other private-sector partners to support the modernisation drive, as the university works to maintain a physical environment in keeping with its global standing.

Ockino Petrie, chief executive officer of EdgeChem Jamaica Limited, described the partnership as meaningful.

“We see this as an opportunity to contribute to the region’s leading educational institution, which has helped shape the Caribbean, while investing in the development of people and infrastructure that will have lasting national and regional impact for years to come. As a graduate of the university, I encourage others to come forward and support this important initiative,” said Petrie.

The partnership underscores the growing role of private-sector collaboration in addressing infrastructure constraints while investing in human capital. By combining funding, operational support and training opportunities, both parties aim to deliver long-term benefits for the campus and the wider region, the university said.