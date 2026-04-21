Update |Case against man accused of murdering UTech student Anisa Dilworth transferred to Home Circuit Court

The case against the man accused of the murder of University of Technology, Jamaica student Anisa Dilworth has been transferred from the St Catherine Parish Court to the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

The case against 29-year-old in-Drive operator Jamar Grant was moved after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a voluntary bill of indictment.

The application was upheld by Parish Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle, who told the accused that he was remanded for his appearance before the High Court.

Grant, otherwise called 'Balla', of Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, and Sligoville, St Catherine, is answering to charges of murder, kidnapping and failing to comply with a production order.

The police went to court and obtained an order for the accused to give investigators access to his cell phones.

Allegations are that on May 7, 2025, Dilworth was last seen going into a taxi.

Ten days later, on May 17, the skeletal remains of a woman were found on a beach in Hellshire in Portmore, St Catherine.

Tests and DNA analysis were conducted and the remains were confirmed to be those of the 20-year-old pharmacy student.

Grant was arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.