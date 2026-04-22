Police seize gun, 95 rounds of ammunition in Denham Town

The police have seized 95 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Denham Town, Kingston.

They also reported the seizure of an illegal firearm as well as an M16 magazine.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a police team carried out a targeted operation in the area.

During a search of a premises on Charles Street, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, an M16 magazine, and 95 9mm rounds of ammunition concealed in plastic bags in an open area were found.

No arrests were made in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

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