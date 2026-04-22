Importers urged to clear cargo from Montego Bay by April 30 amid congestion concerns

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is urging importers, consignees, and customs brokers to immediately clear cargo at warehouse facilities at the Montego Bay Freeport by April 30 as part of efforts to ease growing congestion.

According to the agency, a significant build-up of uncollected cargo has strained the port’s capacity to efficiently process incoming shipments, impacting operations and the wider trading community.

The JCA warned that at the end of the notice period, any cargo exceeding the prescribed dwell-time will be removed from Montego Bay and transferred to designated King’s Warehouse facilities in Kingston.

Once relocated, the goods will fall under Customs control and be subject to the statutory process governing uncleared items, which may include storage, further notice, and possible disposal by public auction under the Customs Act.

“Jamaica Customs is taking decisive action to restore efficiency at the Montego Bay port and ensure the smooth flow of trade,” said Acting Commissioner/CEO Kirk Benjamin.

“We are urging all importers and their agents to act immediately to clear their cargo, as timely compliance is essential to maintaining an effective and responsive logistics system.”

The agency stressed that any cargo not cleared within the stipulated timeframe will be removed without further notice and transferred at the owner’s risk and expense.

Following relocation, all collection arrangements will be facilitated in Kingston in keeping with established Customs procedures.

The JCA said the move is necessary to restore operational efficiency at the Montego Bay port and ensure the timely movement of goods across the logistics chain.

It added that enhanced measures, including streamlined, risk-based clearance processes, are also being implemented to speed up cargo handling and prevent future congestion.

Importers and their agents are being reminded to complete all required documentation, payments, and collection arrangements promptly to avoid added costs, delays, or the risk of their goods being auctioned.

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