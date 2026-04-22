Two men fatally shot by police in Portland

Two men were fatally shot by the police in Sherwood Forest district, Portland on Wednesday morning.

The police report that two firearms were seized.

The police report that around 5:15, a team comprising members from the Operational Support Team and other members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force conducted a targeted raid at the home of a man.

The police stated that the man is out on bail on charges of kidnapping and robbery.

According to the police, information suggested that men allegedly involved in the shooting death of a man in the San San Police area of the parish in January were staying at the house.

The police indicated that upon entering a section of the house, one of two armed men fired at the team, while the other pointed a weapon at the cops.

It is understood that the police took evasive action and fired in the men's direction.

The police say the men were later found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital, but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police reported the recovery of two firearms from the men - a silver and black Taurus G3 pistol with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition and a silver and Black Taurus pistol, with the serial number not visible, with a round in the breach

The Independent Commission of Investigations has been informed about the fatal shooting.

Investigations continue.

- Gareth Davis Snr

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