SpaceX launch disrupts Jamaica airspace; JetBlue flight forced to turn back

WESTERN BUREAU:

A Kingston-bound JetBlue flight was forced to return to Miami while several other international services were delayed or left overnight in Jamaica on Friday as temporary airspace restrictions linked to a SpaceX Starship launch again disrupted Caribbean aviation operations.

The disruption, tied to SpaceX’s Starship Flight 12 launch from Starbase, Texas, affected flights operating through sections of the Kingston Flight Information Region during a restricted operational window between 5:30 p.m. and 7:43 p.m.

JetBlue flight B61575 from Fort Lauderdale to Kingston was among the most significantly affected after the aircraft reportedly turned back to Miami because of the airspace closure.

Other flights impacted included InterCaribbean Airways flight JY250, which was expected to arrive at 8:40 p.m. and remained overnight, British Airways flights BA2263/2262, delayed by three hours and 20 minutes, was expected to arrive at 9:20 p.m. with the departure delayed until 11:35 p.m.

Cayman Airways flight CAY606/607, which experienced delayed arrival and departure operations, and Delta flight DL1906, which arrived at 10 p.m. and remained overnight.

In a statement issued Friday, the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) warned that temporary operational restrictions could result in aircraft rerouting, revised flight paths and delays for flights operating within or through the affected airspace.

“As a precautionary measure, Jamaica may also temporarily suspend certain departures, pending confirmation of the launch status and airspace availability,” the authority said.

Friday’s disruption marks at least the fifth occasion Caribbean airspace has been affected by SpaceX Starship operations since January 2025, with additional shutdowns occurring in May, August and October 2025 and earlier this month.

Concerns over the operations intensified after debris from an earlier SpaceX mission in 2025 reportedly damaged an aircraft and forced emergency airspace closures across sections of the Caribbean.

The JCAA said the restrictions form part of internationally recognised aviation safety protocols associated with commercial space operations and stressed that it remains in close coordination with the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), airlines and regional aviation stakeholders to minimise disruption while ensuring aviation safety.

Passengers were advised to maintain contact with their airlines for updated flight information.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com