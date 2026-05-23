Early bird registration for Diaspora Conference closes May 31

Jamaicans overseas planning to attend the 11th Biennial Diaspora Conference have just over a week left to take advantage of the discounted registration fee.

The discounted rate of US$180 for the conference will end on May 31. The Gleaner understands that the fee will then increase to US$200 per person.

The conference will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James from June 14-18 under the theme, ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica’.

Although the Government has not set a target for attendance, Alando Terrelonge, minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, which oversees the conference, said he hopes this year’s turnout will surpass the 2024 conference, when approximately 1,200 people attended.

With less than a month to go before the event, efforts are being ramped up to boost interest and encourage more members of the Diaspora to register.

However, several factors could affect attendance. Among them are high airfare costs and the lack of any indication that the Government has secured deals with airlines to offer discounted rates.

The foreign ministry has, however, arranged concessionary rates for conference attendees at several hotels in the Montego Bay area.

Another potential challenge is the timing of the conference, which begins three days after the FIFA World Cup kicks off in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Conference planners have nevertheless downplayed concerns about any impact from the World Cup, noting that those planning to attend would have booked their travel with the dates in mind.

Jamaicans in the Diaspora are being encouraged to attend the conference to engage directly not only with Government officials, but also with members of the Jamaican private sector to explore investment opportunities.

editorial@gleanerjm.com