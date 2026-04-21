St John’s students get road-safety lesson from police

Students at St John’s Primary School recently received a practical lesson in transportation and road safety during a visit by officers from the Green Acres Police Station.

The outreach initiative, led by station manager Sergeant Clarine Brooks, formed part of the school’s Transportation Day activities and targeted approximately 80 grade two students.

During the session, pupils were introduced to the functions of police service vehicles, the importance of road safety and the meaning of sirens. The session went beyond explanation, as students were invited to activate the siren themselves, an experience that generated considerable excitement.

Brooks reflected positively on the engagement, noting its impact on both students and staff.

“The day was well spent, both students and teachers were thankful for the police presence at school today,” Brooks said, highlighting her main takeaway from the visit.

She emphasised that such initiatives are central to strengthening community ties and reshaping how young people perceive law enforcement.

“We pledge to foster the good relationship with the school and was glad for the opportunity to interact with the children, this also help to dispel the fear that a lot of them have and that is ‘the police is the enemy and they should be feared’,” she noted.

Throughout the session, students remained actively engaged, showing keen interest in both the discussions and hands on activities.

The initiative underscores ongoing efforts by the police to build trust within communities while educating the next generation on essential public safety issues.

Ruddy Mathison