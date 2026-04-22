New partnership brings advanced commercial real estate training

Real estate professionals are set to benefit from expanded training opportunities as the Real Estate Training Institute (RETI) launches new courses through its partnership with the United States-based CCIM Institute.

Senior director and principal of RETI, Dr Tina Beale, noted that the programme will provide both introductory and advanced training in commercial real estate.

“It is a suite of courses. The non-designation courses provide an introduction to commercial real estate… and negotiation strategies and transaction execution, while the designation courses focus on more advanced areas such as investment analysis, market analysis, and portfolio development,” she said.

The CCIM courses are designed not only for real estate practitioners but also for professionals such as attorneys, bankers, property managers, and others engaged in commercial real estate transactions.

“[These programmes] will enable individuals who are practising in real estate, as well as those who are not practising real estate, to position different types of commercial real estate investments to investors who want to actively invest and make monetary returns over a specific period of time,” Beale said.

Addressing concerns about affordability, she emphasised that pricing has been structured to remain both competitive and accessible.

Non-designation courses will be priced between approximately US$150 and US$200 (J$36,000), while the full designation programme, typically completed over three years, will cost just over J$1 million.

“You are not required to pay the full cost upfront. Participants can complete modules over time, which breaks down the cost to roughly over J$300,000 per year, comparable to our existing pre-licensing courses,” Beale pointed out.

She added that demand for similar training programmes at RETI has been strong, reflecting stakeholders’ willingness to invest in professional development.

The first set of CCIM courses is scheduled to begin in July, with additional sessions planned for October.

Beale further noted that RETI aims to expand delivery to four courses annually, underscoring the importance of internationally recognised training in enhancing professional mobility and competitiveness.

“Having a global designation like CCIM allows professionals to stand out and demonstrate that they operate at the highest level, both locally and internationally,” she said.