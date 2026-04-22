St Elizabeth farmers receive climate‑smart training after hurricane losses

A group of farmers in St Elizabeth recently benefited from targeted agricultural training hosted by Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP), aimed at strengthening resilience after losses caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Seventeen farmers from the Malvern community, home to JEP Group’s affiliate, InterEnergy Jamaica Wind participated in a drip irrigation and water-harvesting training programme delivered in partnership with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs. The hands-on sessions introduced climate-smart agricultural practices and culminated in certification at Levels One and Two of the National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQJ).

Alongside technical instruction, participants received starter kits that included water storage tanks, seeds and ground provisions, allowing them to put the new techniques into practice immediately. The initiative represents an investment of $1.58 million in sustainable farming and the recovery of rural livelihoods.

Melissa Newman, director of corporate affairs, shared values and marketing at JEP Group, said the initiative was designed to address more than immediate agricultural needs.

“We know that for many of these farmers, this is more than just farming, it’s their livelihood, their families and their future,” said Newman. “So, it was important for us to go beyond immediate relief and provide practical support they can use right away to rebuild, grow and feel confident moving forward.”

The training forms part of JEP’s broader phase-two recovery strategy, which focuses on long-term rebuilding and sustainability in communities affected by the record category-5 storm that struck last October.

One participant, farmer Learie Jones, welcomed the initiative, noting its relevance in a changing agricultural landscape.

“I believe training like these are very important for farmers as with climate change and all the changes in agriculture, we need to keep abreast with new technologies to help us produce more, more effective with our fertilisation and production.”