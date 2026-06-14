Surgeries at KPH disrupted due to problems with air conditioning system

The management of Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) says surgical services at the facility continue to be disrupted because of challenges with the central air-conditioning system serving two operating theatres.

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) said the faults have led to delays in the scheduling and completion of elective surgeries across multiple specialties.

“The management team at KPH fully recognize the impact these delays have had on our patients and their families, particularly those awaiting elective surgical procedures,” said KPH Chief Executive Officer Dwayne Francis in statement from SERHA on Sunday.

He said: “We understand the anxiety, inconvenience, and disruption that postponed surgeries may cause, and we sincerely apologize to all affected individuals for the challenges experienced during this period.”

According to Sunday’s statement, the issues are linked to the hospital’s ageing infrastructure, which is 250 years old, and the deterioration of critical components that are not readily available locally.

The hospital said maintaining appropriate environmental conditions in operating theatres is essential for patient safety, infection prevention, and compliance with clinical standards. It added that replacement parts are being air-freighted into the island, with plans advanced to replace the system.

SERHA said major repair work is currently underway to restore the affected air-conditioning systems and return the operating theatres to full capacity.

It said the work is being carried out by an agent of the equipment manufacturer under a joint arrangement between SERHA and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The hospital said emergency and life-saving surgeries continue to be prioritised, while clinical teams are reviewing schedules and will contact affected patients regarding rescheduling as capacity improves.

Management also appealed for patience and cooperation from patients, staff, and stakeholders, and said it remains committed to transparency as repair work continues.

Members of the public seeking additional information may contact Kingston Public Hospital at 876-627-8899, 876-930-2757, 876-922-0210 to 29, 876-922-0530 to 31, 876-922-1700 to 04, and 876-922-1839 to 44.

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