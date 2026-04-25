Late-night patrol in Stony Hill nets loaded pistol, one charged - Police

A 26-year-old man has been charged following the seizure of an alleged illegal firearm during a late-night police operation in Salisbury Plain, Stony Hill in St Andrew, the police say.

Jamar Fitzroy Holder, otherwise called 'Iceman,' of Lacy District, Stony Hill, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Preliminary police reports are that about 11 p.m. Friday, officers assigned to the St Andrew North Division were on patrol when Holder's behaviour aroused suspicion.

He was stopped and searched, and a SAR9 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in a bag he was wearing across his shoulder.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

This is the ninth illegal gun seized in the St Andrew North Police Division since the start of the year.

The St Andrew North Criminal Investigation Branch is continuing investigations. The public is being urged to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421 or the emergency number 119 with any information on illegal firearms or criminal activity.

- Andre Williams

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