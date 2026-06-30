Vernon: MoBay needs more authentic attractions

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon has joined the call for more authentic, community-based attractions in the western city in a push to move it beyond just beaches, hotels and a bustling nightlife.

Speaking at the opening of the new A Mi Mek It attraction on Leaders Avenue in Montego Bay last Thursday, Vernon said the city had established itself as Jamaica’s tourism capital, boasting about 30 per cent of the island’s hotel rooms and the English-speaking Caribbean’s busiest airport.

However, he stressed that continued growth would depend on expanding the range of experiences available to visitors.

“People come for the beaches, the vibe, the parties and the nightlife, but what else is there?” Vernon asked. “They want to get into the nitty-gritty. They want to meet local people, come into the community, shake hands and experience Jamaica. This is the space for that.”

He described government as the facilitator of development, but said innovation must come from the private sector.

“We facilitate, but the private sector innovates,” Vernon said, commending entrepreneur Marie Imbault for investing in an attraction that gives visitors another reason to explore Montego Bay beyond its traditional tourism offerings.

He also encouraged other entrepreneurs to think creatively about developing similar experiences that showcase Jamaica’s culture and communities.

Vernon’s call was echoed by Tourism Product Development Company’s (TPDCo) product quality manager for the western region, Sandra Bellinfantie, who argued that the future of tourism is not determined by the size of an attraction, but by the quality and authenticity of the visitor experience.

“A Mi Mek It proves you don’t have to be big to make it,” Bellinfantie said.

She described the attraction as an example of how smaller tourism enterprises can successfully carve out niche markets by showcasing Jamaican culture, local products, crafts and heritage through immersive experiences.

“It is not about how big you are, but whether you can provide an authentic product which is fun and engaging in a clean, healthy and safe environment that shows respect for both people and the environment,” she said.

According to Bellinfantie, today’s travellers are increasingly seeking opportunities to engage with local culture rather than simply visiting traditional tourist attractions.

“Visitors are looking for authentic cultural activities in environments that are clean, safe and genuinely Jamaican,” she said.

She argued that attractions such as A Mi Mek It also make an important contribution to local economies by creating employment and supporting farmers, artisans, entertainers and other suppliers of goods and services.

Bellinfantie encouraged aspiring tourism entrepreneurs to view the attraction as proof that innovative ideas rooted in Jamaica’s culture can become viable tourism businesses.

She reaffirmed TPDCo’s commitment to supporting emerging tourism operators, saying the agency would continue partnering with attractions that strengthen local livelihoods, while showcasing Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com