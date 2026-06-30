UTech, KSAMC push ‘bouncing forward’ resilience at Caribbean Urban Forum

The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) and the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) are urging Caribbean countries to move beyond rebuilding vulnerability and instead adopt sustainable, climate-responsive development, following the staging of the 15th Caribbean Urban Forum (CUF2026) in Kingston.

The conference, held under the theme “On the Front Lines: Rethinking Resilience and Recovery in the Caribbean,” brought together policymakers, academics, development partners and municipal leaders to advance more equitable and proactive approaches to urban development and disaster resilience.

Hosted in Jamaica for the first time, the forum featured an opening ceremony at the Courtleigh Auditorium and technical sessions at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, with collaboration from Island City Lab, the Jamaica Institute of Planners and the Caribbean Network for Urban and Land Management.

Conference Co-Chair Dr Anetheo Jackson said the forum had renewed focus on reconstruction strategies in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, emphasising the need for multidisciplinary research, dialogue and practical engagement to support a “future-ready Caribbean”.

NO LNGER SUFFICIENT

Dean of the Faculty of the Built Environment at UTech, Dr Laurence Neufville, warned that traditional post-disaster recovery approaches are no longer sufficient amid escalating climate risks.

“For decades, our region has been caught in an exhausting cycle: We build, a disaster strikes, we recover, and we repeat,” Neufville said. “Recovering to the status quo is no longer viable – it is a vulnerability.”

He argued that rebuilding without addressing underlying risks – such as poor drainage, unsafe coastal development and outdated infrastructure – perpetuates cycles of loss, debt and inequality.

“Resilience is not about bouncing back; it is about bouncing forward,” he said, calling for climate-smart infrastructure, risk-informed planning, nature-based solutions and governance systems that anticipate future threats.

UTech also used the forum to outline its campus master plan, which focuses on sustainable development and long-term growth. Professor Garfield Young, vice-president and chief operations and projects officer, said the plan is guided by four principles: STEM focus, student-centred design, a multi-campus approach and accessibility.

Projects already underway include water efficiency initiatives, solar energy expansion and housing for students and staff.

Architect André Baugh said the design will prioritise pedestrian-friendly spaces, expanded green areas and infrastructure built to international standards of sustainability and durability.

RESILIENT COMMUNITIES

Mayor of Kingston and St Andrew, Councillor Andrew Swaby, highlighted KSAMC initiatives aimed at building cooler, healthier and more resilient communities, including green infrastructure, watershed management and increased urban tree cover.

He noted that intensifying rainfall and rising temperatures have placed pressure on drainage systems and reinforced the need for climate adaptation in urban planning.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister without Portfolio Robert Morgan said Caribbean cities represent both opportunity and risk, where growth coexists with vulnerability.

“The resilient city is not only the city that recovers after disaster; it is the city whose systems function before disaster,” Morgan said, stressing that resilience must be embedded in everyday governance and infrastructure.

He also emphasised the need to address urban inequality, noting that informal settlements often arise from historical planning gaps and exclusion.

UN-Habitat Regional Director Elkin Velasquez Monsalve commended Jamaica’s hosting of the forum as an example of effective multi-level governance and collaboration among government, academia and development partners.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett also called for stronger coordination among planners, engineers and other built environment professionals to translate policy into practical resilience outcomes.

The forum concluded with a field visit to Bluefields in Westmoreland to examine the impact of Hurricane Melissa, along with tours of Port Royal, Kingston’s Art Walk and the Abilities Foundation’s Living Lab.