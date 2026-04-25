New library opens at Duckenfield Primary in St Thomas

Students at Duckenfield Primary and Infant School in St Thomas now enjoy an enhanced learning environment with the official opening of a new library on Tuesday, a milestone hailed as a major boost to academic achievement and creativity among the student body.

The facility, unveiled during a ceremony themed ‘Opening Minds, One Book at a Time – From Curiosity to Creativity: The Library Experience’, is equipped with six computers, two wall fans, a dedicated reading corner, and a diverse collection of books designed to improve literacy and spark imagination.

Principal, Stafford Stewart, underscored the importance of the new facility, describing it as a tangible reflection of the school’s vision for student development.

“The library exists because we, as an institution, believe every student deserves that space where ideas meet opportunity, where questions find answers and where every mind, regardless of background, can grow,” he said.

Stewart added, “This library represents our school’s commitment to academic excellence, lifelong learning, and the development of thoughtful and responsible citizens.”

The facility will provide students with opportunities to expand their vocabulary through reading, deepen their understanding through research, and sharpen their critical-thinking skills through discussion and inquiry.

Delivering the keynote address, education officer for Region Two in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Marcia Dallas-McKenzie, highlighted the transformative role of libraries in shaping young minds.

“Every child who walks into the library walks into a world where curiosity leads to discovery,” she said, while urging students to fully utilise the resource.

Dallas-McKenzie further emphasised the value of reading within a safe and structured environment.

“The library is a safe place, much safer than the Internet. A book, when properly selected, is safer than surfing the Internet,” the she said, adding that libraries provide a nurturing space where creativity can thrive and students can build confidence in their ideas.

“Young minds will learn that their voices matter, that their ideas can shape the future. A child who reads today might become an author, a scientist, a teacher, or a leader of tomorrow,” Dallas-McKenzie added.