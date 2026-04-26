The Trey Walters story of infidelity and redemption Part II

But did Trey Antonio Walters find his way back? His suspicions about his wife had already begun to manifest. He was a man of God, so why did he not take his concerns to the Lord in prayer? These were the questions we posed at the very end of Part I. Walters had become a man of God after he got married, at a time when his life was already spiralling out of control.

“Before I came to Christ, I was that young man who was focused on sex and how to get a lot of it … I was a drifter, just going with the flow of life. There was no definite aim or goal … I met another drifter and decided to get married. It didn’t take long for things to start going downhill because it was a learning process,” he writes in his book, How I Lost My Wife to a Warlock.

“At this point, I was starting to doubt the existence of God even more, and the part of me that believed He was real was blaming Him for every negative thing that was happening to me because I was trying to live a life I believed was noble.”

Walters says he accepted Christ after someone close to him died under suspicious circumstances. A family member took him to a woman described as a clairvoyant to uncover the “truth” behind the death. Instead, Walters himself became the focus of the encounter.

“My knees got weak. For weeks, I kept dreaming of men chasing me and shooting at me. I could not deny or explain anything that happened that day. But I knew the spiritual realm was real,” he says.

The clairvoyant, Walters recalls, gave him certain instructions to prevent what she said was an imminent death. He followed them, after which, he says, things took a sinister turn. After six o’clock each evening, he felt “a strange presence enter the house”. At one point, he fled his home, “confused and angry”, because he did not know how to fight the presence.

On another occasion, he says his wife fainted after claiming that “a lady came through the door and entered her”. A spiritual battle was now raging, in his view, and although Walters returned to the clairvoyant several times, tensions between him and his wife intensified.

“I was also frustrated with the church system because I saw no power. Eventually, I started studying the Word of God and watching YouTube videos about the spirit realm. I gave my life to Christ gladly … After about a year of the experience, I gave my life to God and accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Saviour,” he shares.

“At this point, I started striving to make changes in a marriage that was already damaged, and I was confident that the Lord wanted to restore it, but the seed of unforgiveness was already planted in my children’s mother.”

By then, he says, she had mentally moved on and did not subscribe to his spiritual and psychological warfare mindset. Walters believed Satan was part of the equation and had turned his wife into his enemy.

“Mentally, I was in a bad place, but I was still trying to go forward toward the promises. Whenever a breakthrough came my way, the enemy would use her to stir up anger and rage in me, and I would miss the breakthrough,” he writes.

“When the enemy realised that romance was completely gone from the marriage, he formulated a trap to destroy me. Sexual traps are the most frequent tool used by the enemy against men of God, young and old.”

He says he nearly fell into such a trap. According to Walters, a man of God later told him he had seen a vision of a woman sent to destroy both him and his marriage. Walters claims he eventually met the woman, who invited him to the beach.

“Blood was rushing from my brain to other parts of my body … With each passing second, I felt myself drifting toward the desires of my flesh. Then it felt like a door was opened. Some children playing a ball game nearby threw a ball right beside me, and hearing it hit the water snapped me out of what felt like a trance. I let her go and told her I was ready to leave,” Walters recalls.

“As the warfare increased, I would try to warn the children’s mother to stay alert, but my words seemed to fall on deaf ears … I woke up at nights seeing spirits in the house, and after rebuking them, I wondered how and through which doors they were entering … The forces of darkness were coming after me. The battle was intense. The people of God kept praying that I would not die, but no one was telling me what was really happening.”