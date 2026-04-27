International radio blitz aimed at boosting tourism

Jamaica’s tourism pitch to visitors from the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and the United States (US) has been a whole lot louder as of last Monday, with 11 overseas radio stations broadcasting from Sandals resorts in Ocho Rios, St Ann and Negril, Westmoreland on weekdays, a partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board, which got under way at Sandals Ocho Rios in St Ann.

Going live from as early as 4 a.m. local time, four UK stations shared the airwaves with seven Canadian broadcasters, targeted to reach 2.8 million listeners tuned in to their favourite radio programmes Monday to Friday. The event will end this Friday.

Jamaica is particularly aiming at the UK market, which was expected to top 250,000 visitors, pre Hurricane Melissa last year, after welcoming 224,000 tourists from the UK and Ireland in 2024.

Today, Negril will get its blitz, with listenership expected to reach 10 million for the US leg, mainly through syndication comprising 140 affiliated stations.

Treated to interviews with guests, Sandals Ochi’s manager, Gary Holgate; Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett; St Ann’s mayor, Michael Belnavis, as well as hearing the various presenters rave of their experiences at local attractions, the Canada-UK listenership participation has exceeded expectations.

Rick Houghton, who became the UK’s youngest DJ at age of 16 and went on to work across local, national and international stations in a decades-long radio career, hit the air at exactly 10 a.m. local time last Monday for his 4-7 p.m. drive-time show for In Demand Radio’s Decades channel.

“I have done a few radio remotes before but this is my first time in Jamaica,” said Houghton, a gregarious 53-year-old presenter and die-hard Liverpool fan, whose show reaches 80,000 listeners per week in the Liverpool area.

PROMOTION

“We have been running a promotion for two weeks, giving away an all-inclusive Sandals Resorts prize for two of our listeners. We have had record entries, never seen before. Everybody wants to be here,” said Houghton, who got the chance to experience Jamaica’s world-renowned Dunn’s River Falls.

“I only saw it in movies but I got a chance to stand under the waterfall. It was relaxing and amazing,” Houghton reminisced, adding that he has been enthralled by Jamaicans.

“It has been amazing. What I love most of all is how warm the people are. Everyone is friendly, always smiling. The sea and beaches are marvellous and the service at Sandals impeccable. You just get a relaxed and friendly vibe in Jamaica,” he added.

Sandals Ocho Rios went all out to make the presenters and supporting staff as comfy as possible, a buffet breakfast spread within a hop, skip and jump in addition to masseuses on hand for shoulders hunched over consoles.

Whereas Canadian arrivals outstrip the UK and Ireland, reaching 485,000 in 2024, the UK market has a unique booking period and duration of stay, Holgate explained.

“The UK is so significant that, compared with the average stay of our biggest market, the US, seven days, the UK visitor books for between 10-14 nights, most becoming long-term and faithful guests during what is traditionally a lull time in our season,” the 30-odd year hospitality veteran pointed out.

Guests also played their part in selling Jamaica to the world, Chris and Tracy Smith from Southampton, married for 37 years, departing the island Monday after a stay of 33 days, stunned a local radio host after declaring their love of dancehall music.

Asked who was their favourite dancehall act, Tracy, appearing every bit your favourite grandma, chirped, ‘Gaza’, before both blasted into Vybz Kartel’s Straight Jeans and Fitted, featuring Rvssian, stunning even locals.