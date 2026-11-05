Court allows Greene to challenge IC's request for files as part of Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme contracts probe

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Errol Greene and the Attorney General have been given the go-ahead by the Supreme Court to challenge a request from the Integrity Commission for the personnel files of eight current and former public officers as part of an investigation by the anti-corruption body into the Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme.

The ruling was handed down yesterday by Justice Sonya Wint Blair.

The Integrity Commission is seeking the files as part of a probe into alleged irregularities in the award and execution of contracts under the programme.

Greene, who is now Chief Executive Officer of the University Hospital of the West Indies, had declined to hand over the documents, citing concerns about the privacy rights of the public officers and provisions of the Data Protection Act.

In granting permission for the legal challenge, the court found that there were arguable questions about whether the commission was entitled to obtain the officers' complete personnel files.

Meanwhile, the judge rejected an application by the Integrity Commission to have Greene held in contempt of court over a radio interview he gave while an injunction was in effect.

The court also ordered that the personnel files be preserved pending the outcome of the legal challenge.

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