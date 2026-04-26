Man on bail for sex offence remanded after allegedly breaking into a St Catherine School

A St Catherine man who was on bail for a sexual offence has been remanded for verification of an alternative address after allegedly breaking into a primary school.

Reshaun Williams is facing charges of simple larceny and malicious destruction of property following the incident.

When he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, he was ordered back into custody until May 13.

Allegations are that on June 10, 2025, Williams and an accomplice broke into the Rose Hill Primary and Infant School in St Catherine, raiding the school's tuck shop and stealing snacks and juice valued at thousands of dollars.

The thieves were allegedly disturbed by an security guard, who hurled stones at the intruders.

Williams reportedly cried out: "Lawd gi mi a chance, as mi have a next case a gwaan."

A report was made to the Riversdale Police, and an investigation led to his arrest and charge.

His accomplice remains at large.

- Rasbert Turner

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