JTA: Graduate Allowance dispute resolved, further wage talks to continue

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) says the longstanding issue of the graduate allowance for teachers has been resolved following a negotiation meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service on Tuesday.

In a statement today, the JTA said that the matter was settled in accordance with provisions outlined in the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding.

The association described the development as a significant step forward in addressing a key concern affecting its members.

However, the JTA noted that it is still awaiting formal written correspondence from the Ministry to confirm and detail the agreement reached.

It noted that this step is essential to ensure clarity, transparency, and proper implementation of the arrangement.

The JTA said the parties have agreed to resume discussions on Friday, May 1, at 1:00 p.m., as negotiations continue on other outstanding issues impacting teachers across the country.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to advocating on behalf of its members and urged teachers to remain resolute as engagements continue.

It also pledged to provide timely updates and maintain clear communication throughout the process.

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