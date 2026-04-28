PAC moves to compel testimony from UHWI CEO Fitzgerald Mitchell

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) voted unanimously on Tuesday to invoke Parliament's legal powers to compel University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) CEO Fitzgerald Mitchell's attendance, a step that carries potential criminal sanctions if disobeyed.

His immediate predecessor as CEO, Kevin Allen, was also ordered to appear for a June 2 meeting.

Committee Chairman Julian Robinson, who described Mitchell's absence as "disrespectful" and "inexcusable," said the hospital chief had communicated his refusal to attend through UHWI Board Chairman, not directly to the committee, and without providing any written legal basis for the decision. He said Mitchell cited legal advice.

"If his lawyer has a reason for him not attending, then that should be provided to the committee so that we can determine how to proceed," Robinson said.

"But to not have anything provided to us, at all, particularly for the current CEO, who is still in the employ of the university (hospital) and the state and still earning a salary. That I just find inexcusable."

Robinson said Gordon House officials followed up to request the legal reasoning behind Mitchell's absence, but "up to now, nothing has been provided."

On April 14, the committee agreed to invite Mitchell and Allen to appear for Tuesday's hearing.

Robinson said Allen had indicated he would attend but was not present when deliberations began today.

A third official invited by the committee, former UHWI Board Chairman Wayne Chai Chong, told the PAC he was willing to appear but was unavailable on Tuesday as he is travelling.

Robinson said Mitchell's attendance is specifically required to address questions that current UHWI management has been unable to answer.

The PAC is reviewing an Auditor General's Department report that identified a series of procurement breaches at the institution, including $521 million in contracts awarded without essential procurement documentation, unapproved contract variations, missing records, and what the report described as the alleged misuse of tax exemptions to benefit four private companies.

Mitchell, who has been with UHWI for more than 27 years, was appointed CEO in 2024 following two years in an acting capacity.

Mitchell replaced Allen, a former senior director for finance, who was first appointed to act as CEO in 2015.

Mitchell has been on three months' leave since the audit report's publication in January, with the hospital saying the leave was granted to facilitate independent investigations.

The report made no adverse findings against Mitchell, Allen, and Chai Chong.

Chai Chong, who served from November 2022 to December 2023 when he resigned, had previously defended his tenure, arguing that his "brave" board sought to implement reforms aimed at strengthening governance and operational efficiency at the institution.

He said his board flagged procurement irregularities.