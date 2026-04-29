Crime down in Kingston Central as police cite Project STAR’s impact

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting a significant reduction in crime in the Kingston Central Division, with police confirming zero violent incidents since the start of the year in communities such as Rose Gardens.

The update was shared at a Project STAR town hall meeting at Pentab High School, where Divisional Commander Superintendent Mishka Forbes described the achievement as a major turnaround for an area once plagued by persistent violence.

“It is quite a feat and an accomplishment, especially given the history of these communities,” Superintendent Forbes said, noting that the improvement reflects sustained collaboration between police, residents and social intervention partners.

Police credit the progress to consistent community engagement, monthly Community Renewals Team (CRT) meetings, and joint efforts with stakeholders including Project STAR, restorative justice, Crime Stop and the Domestic Violence Intervention unit. According to Superintendent Forbes, residents have become increasingly receptive and actively involved in shaping solutions to long-standing problems.

According to data from the JCF, the crime statistics for Rose Gardens moved from 25 in 2023 and declined to 14 in 2024 and then nine in 2025.

Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Security, commended the progress made in the community and said that the results in Kingston Central demonstrate the importance of social transformation alongside law enforcement.

“This kind of reintegration of communities bringing collaboration within and among communities is part of what the Ministry of National Security and Peace is about,” Ambassador Stone Roofe said. “Working side by side with Project STAR, our goal is to build stronger, better and safer communities that people want to live in, work in and raise their families.”

She encouraged residents to continue playing an active role, stressing that sustainable change depends on community ownership and consistent participation.

Project STAR sponsor Keith Duncan also highlighted the role of trust-building and long-term commitment in achieving the crime reduction.

“What we have done in partnership with the community and the police has been tremendous,” Duncan said. “You cannot come into a community for one year and leave. You have to stay with the people, build trust, and work alongside them.”

Duncan added that the Rose Gardens experience is now viewed as a model for other vulnerable communities, noting that the approach could be replicated nationally with continued government and private-sector support.

Police officials say the Kingston Central results underscore the effectiveness of combining targeted policing with social intervention, economic support and community leadership, a strategy they believe can reshape other high-risk areas across the island.