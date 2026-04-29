MPs voting on NaRRA bill after mace incident prompts suspension of PNP's Brown-Burke

House deliberations on the NaRRA bill descended into chaos late Tuesday after an incident involving the mace led Speaker Juliet Holness to move to suspend Opposition MP Dr Angela Brown-Burke.

Government lawmakers backed the motion to suspend Brown-Burke for the remainder of the sitting after the Speaker ruled that conduct involving the ceremonial symbol of Parliament’s authority could not be tolerated.

“You don't ever do that, member,” Holness said as she summoned the marshal and ordered the St Andrew South Western representative removed from the chamber for "disorderly conduct".

The precise nature of Brown-Burke’s interaction with the mace was not immediately clear.

However, the Speaker said: "At no time can you grab the mace in Parliament. Not even in jest, member," she said, adding "and, not in protest either," after a comment from an opposition member

The parliamentary mace is a longstanding ceremonial emblem representing the authority of the legislature, and interference with it is treated seriously within Westminster-style parliamentary systems. Its removal usually triggers a suspension of proceedings.

The Speaker's first attempt came as the members were meeting as a committee to examine the bill. However, those deliberations were suspended and the full House reconvened where Leader of Government Business Floyd Green tabled the motion for Brown-Burke's suspension.

"You're instructed to please immediately remove the member from the House," the Speaker said.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said the events were "a display, which, when we reflect on this in years to come it will not be amongst our best". "The order of the House and dignity of the House must be preserved," he added.

Brown-Burke, initially flanked by Opposition colleagues including Opposition Leader Mark Golding, did not immediately comply with the order, prompting a temporary break in proceedings.

Following the suspension, she did not return with her Opposition colleagues when the House resumed.

The dramatic disruption unfolded during a marathon parliamentary sitting as lawmakers debated and voted on the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) Bill, legislation the Government says is essential to accelerating Jamaica’s post-Hurricane Melissa reconstruction.

The Opposition has sharply criticised the bill, arguing that it grants sweeping powers without sufficient oversight or accountability, while the Government has defended it as necessary to fast-track recovery and resilience projects.

Tensions have remained high throughout debate on the legislation, which has drawn scrutiny from Opposition members, civil society voices, and even one Government MP concerned about governance provisions.

More details to come.

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