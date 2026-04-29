Opposition criticises gov’t on tax on short-term rentals

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is accusing the Government of acting “like a thief in the night” after it approved tax measures that will impose General Consumption Tax (GCT) on short-term rental accommodations, including Airbnb-style properties, in the early hours of Wednesday morning during a marathon parliamentary sitting.

Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism and Linkages, Andrea Purkiss, has condemned the Government for acting without public debate or consultation.

“The Government's decision to rush this through in the dead of night shows complete disregard for the thousands of ordinary Jamaicans who depend on short-term rentals to survive. There was no warning, no consultation—just stealth. We demand an explanation,” she said in a statement.

The tax will take effect on April 1, 2027.

The approval came through the passage of the General Consumption Tax (Amendment of Schedules) Order, 2026, and its related resolution under the General Consumption Tax Act, tabled as part of the Government’s broader revenue measures for the 2026/27 financial year.

Finance Minister Fayval Williams said the tax adjustments are intended to strengthen fiscal stability amid increased expenditure pressures following Hurricane Melissa, while ensuring the Government can maintain essential services.

During deliberations, Opposition Spokesman on Finance Julian Robinson sought clarification on whether the amended category would apply to short-term rental operators such as Airbnb hosts.

“Yes, it would,” Williams confirmed.

The PNP argued that the tax will place a burden on many Jamaicans and threaten livelihoods.

It noted that the market has grown from 59,500 guests in 2017 to more than 800,000 in 2024, generating over $32 billion for property owners.

“Many Jamaicans locally and abroad have invested in properties to generate income. Many rent out rooms or additional units on their property to help pay bills and cover costs,” the statement said, while calling for transparency and a full impact assessment before implementation.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.