Attorney charged with fraudulent conversion

The police have laid a criminal charge against St Ann-based attorney Debby-Ann Samuels, her attorney has confirmed.

Samuels was charged with one count of fraudulent conversion following an interview late Wednesday with investigators at the police Fraud Squad.

It is alleged that she sold a property for a client for $8.2 million, but failed to hand over the money.

Samuels is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Friday.

Donnovan Collins, the attorney representing her, declined to comment on the allegations, but said he is “certain” that his client will be exonerated at trial.

“Based on my client’s instructions, she has not fraudulently converted any money for any client. But we await our day in court when the truth will come to light,” he told The Gleaner on Thursday.

Samuels, who was listed as a person of interest by police, was taken into custody on Monday after a near two-hour standoff with cops in downtown Montego Bay, St James.

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