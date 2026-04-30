Unconstitutional! Court strikes down Bengal mining permit in Dry Harbour Mountains

Jamaica’s Constitutional Court has struck down as "unconstitutional, void, and of no effect" the 2020 environmental permit granted for Bengal Development Limited’s controversial limestone mining project, handing a major victory to St Ann residents who challenged the approval.

The ruling blocks the proposed quarrying operation in the ecologically sensitive Dry Harbour Mountains, where residents argued the development threatened their constitutional right to a healthy environment.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, acting in his capacity as minister with responsibility for the Natural Resources Conservation Authority, had overturned the agency's rejection of Bengal Development’s mining application.

More details to come.

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