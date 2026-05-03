Attorney-at-law and former government minister Leslie Campbell has died.

The Gleaner understands that Campbell, who also served as a senator, was battling illness for the past year.

He died on Sunday morning.

Campbell is a former Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and junior minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

He also served as Member of Parliament for North East St Catherine.

Campbell was the deputy treasurer of the Jamaica Labour Party at the time of his death.

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