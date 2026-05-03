Child dies after being run over by vehicle driven by grandmother

The police are investigating after a woman drove a motor car over her two-year-old grandchild, killing her in Rules Pen, Clarendon, Saturday night.

The dead infant has been identified as Kimberly Burrell.

She reportedly sustained severe injuries during the incident.

The May Pen traffic department is probing.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.