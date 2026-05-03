JLP mourns the death of Leslie Campbell

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is lauding its late deputy treasurer, Leslie Campbell, for his service to the party.

Campbell died on Sunday morning after battling illness.

JLP General Secretary, Dr Horace Chang Chang said Campbell was, above all, a decent human being who was always willing to lend assistance to a fellow Jamaican.

“The Jamaica Labour Party deeply regrets Leslie’s passing. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the various areas of national life where he served. We thank Leslie’s family for allowing him to give service to his Party and country and join them in this period of much bereavement,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Chang says Campbell was an accomplished Jamaican who performed the tasks he dedicated himself to with distinction.

“Leslie served our Party well as Deputy Treasurer and was our successful candidate in North East St Catherine where he represented as Member of Parliament. Leslie was also a distinguished servant of his country, having been a former Cabinet Minister, State Minister, and Senator. He was also a competent attorney-at-law. We are appreciative of his service to both Party and country. We will miss him, even as we remember his significant contribution,” Chang added.

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