Former PM Bruce Golding to lead Commonwealth observer group for general election in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, has been appointed to lead a Commonwealth observer group for The Bahamas’ general election scheduled for May 12.

The appointment was made by Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, following an invitation from Prime Minister Philip Davis.

The full composition of the Commonwealth observer group includes Golding as chairperson; Josephine Tamai, chief elections officer of Belize; Orin Gordon, a regional journalist; and Estelle Thadea Alaine George, legal and electoral expert from St Lucia.

The secretary-general expressed her appreciation to Golding for accepting the role and acknowledged the commitment of members of the observer group.

During their time in-country, the observer group will observe all aspects of the electoral process and assess whether the elections are conducted in line with the democratic standards and commitments upheld by the Commonwealth of Nations, the release said.

The group is expected to arrive on May 4 and will issue an arrival statement shortly after, outlining its mandate and methodology for the observation mission.

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