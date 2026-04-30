Former St Catherine call centre employee pleads guilty to using co-worker’s bank card, gets probation

A former employee at a St Catherine call centre who pleaded guilty to using a co-worker’s bank card to make online purchases was today given two years’ probation in the circuit court.

Le Andrew Hoyte was charged with theft of an access device and possession of an access device.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced by Justice Dale Palmer.

The court heard that on December 13, 2023, Hoyte, then an employee of IBEX, was caught conducting online transactions using his co-worker’s bank card.

The matter was reported to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch, and an investigation was launched.

Hoyte, 30, was subsequently arrested and charged.

He made numerous court appearances before entering his guilty plea.

- Rasbert Turner

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